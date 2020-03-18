Kevin Clifton spoke about late Strictly Come Dancing winner Caroline Flack on the latest episode of his popular podcast, The Kevin Clifton Show. The professional dancer, who lifted the Glitterball himself with celebrity partner (and now girlfriend) Stacey Dooley in 2018, announced earlier this month that he would not be returning to the BBC show in the autumn as he will be pursuing a range of other projects. He then devoted Wednesday's episode of his podcast to discussing his time on the programme, which is clearly still very close to his heart.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Love Island's touching tribute to Caroline Flack

After talking about being cast in 2103, the Grimsby native spent a little time discussing each of the series he appeared in. When he spoke about 2014, he mentioned appearing in the final with Frankie Bridge from The Saturdays, but losing to Caroline and her partner, Pasha Kovalev. After mentioning their victory, the 37-year-old said: "Bless her. Obviously it's not been the nicest of news stories... She was great on the show and she won on the show with Pasha and she'll always be remembered for that."

MORE: Caroline Flack's boyfriend shares heartbreaking tribute following funeral

2014 Strictly winner Caroline died in February

Caroline tragically took her life last month and many of the celebrities who knew her have had kind things to say about the Love Island presenter following her death. Earlier this week, Caroline's mum revealed the mood at her daughter's funeral, which took place in Norfolk.

READ: Caroline Flack's mum shares touching details about private funeral: 'There were lots of memories, smiles, tears'

Speaking to local newspaper The Eastern Daily Press, Chris shared: "There were lots of memories, smiles but mostly tears as we all remembered Carrie and the joy she had brought to all of our lives." She added: "All the family would like to say thank you so much to all Carrie's friends who travelled from all over the world to be there that day and who appreciated why we wanted to bring her back home to Norfolk."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.