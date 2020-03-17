Caroline Flack's heartbroken boyfriend Lewis Burton has broken his silence to pay tribute to the late Love Island star after her funeral last week. "It's already been a month I love and miss you so much, I never thought that one day I will never be able to see or speak to you again," he wrote alongside a throwback snap of the pair. "I wake up and think you're going to be lying next to me or you're going to call me in a minute."

Loading the player...

WATCH:bLove Island dedicates the show's final to Caroline Flack

"It just doesn't seem real," he added. "I wish I could give you a kiss and a cuddle and say everything is going to be ok. I am so grateful I met you I just want to make you proud. X." Caroline was laid to rest on 10 March after she took her own life at the age of 40 on 15 February. On Instagram Stories, Lewis thanked his loved ones for their support over the past few weeks. "So grateful for my family, friends and everyone that has sent me their love and support," he wrote. "Means the world to me."

MORE: How Caroline Flack is remembered for her kindness

The poignant tribute comes shortly after Caroline's mother Christine shared details about the private funeral, which took place in Norfolk, near her childhood home. Chris also thanked the 200 friends and family, who had gathered at last week's service in a forest just outside of Norwich where they said their final goodbyes.

Speaking to local newspaper The Eastern Daily Press, Chris shared: "There were lots of memories, smiles but mostly tears as we all remembered Carrie and the joy she had brought to all of our lives." She added: "All the family would like to say thank you so much to all Carrie's friends who travelled from all over the world to be there that day and who appreciated why we wanted to bring her back home to Norfolk.

READ: Idris Elba warns fans to stay safe after testing positive for coronavirus

"Friends included all the old pals she had either worked alongside or presented with on Fash FC, I'm A Celebrity, Xtra Factor, Love Island, friends old and new from the world of Strictly, the Bake Off and many many more." Christine also revealed that tributes to her "beautiful girl" came from old friends from school and college days.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.