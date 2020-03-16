Caroline Flack's mum shares touching details about private funeral: 'There were lots of memories, smiles, tears' The Love Island host died at the age of 40 on 15 February

Caroline Flack's mother has revealed there were "lots of memories, smiles but mostly tears" at her daughter's funeral, which took place in Norfolk, near her childhood home. The late Love Island star's mum Christine thanked the 200 friends and family, who had gathered at last week's service in a forest just outside of Norwich where they said their final goodbyes. Caroline tragically took her own life at the age of 40 on 15 February, leaving her loved ones completely heartbroken.

WATCH: Love Island dedicates the show's final to Caroline Flack

Speaking to local newspaper The Eastern Daily Press, Chris shared: "There were lots of memories, smiles but mostly tears as we all remembered Carrie and the joy she had brought to all of our lives." She added: "All the family would like to say thank you so much to all Carrie's friends who travelled from all over the world to be there that day and who appreciated why we wanted to bring her back home to Norfolk.

"Friends included all the old pals she had either worked alongside or presented with on Fash FC, I'm A Celebrity, Xtra Factor, Love Island, friends old and new from the world of Strictly, the Bake Off and many many more." Christine also revealed that tributes to her "beautiful girl" came from old friends from school and college days.

The nation was shocked by the news of Caroline's passing

The service included two moving live performances from X Factor star Lucie Jones, who sang She Used To Be Mine from the musical Waitress, and Caroline's close friend Ciara, who performed a song written especially for Caroline called The Sulking Room.

Caroline's tragic passing went on to spark a wide and important conversation about mental health and the effects of bullying, trolling and negative publicity. Since her death, famous friends and colleagues of Caroline have been paying tribute to her on social media, remembering her laugh and fun-loving attitude to life – but also the small acts of kindness she did for others in need.

