Diversity star Perri Kiely has given his fans a sneak-peek into how he's been spending his time during social distancing. Leaving the real world for the muggle world, the 24-year-old shared a hilarious photo of him embracing all things Harry Potter, with Perri sat holding a broomstick and engrossed in the sixth book of the fantasy series: Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince. The Dancing on Ice finalist revealed his super fan status, being sure to include other Potter memorabilia in the snap.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Perri Kiely impresses fans with his 25 press up challenge

Perri proudly showed off his handmade Lego Hogwarts Castle creation on his living room table, which was sure to have taken some time to build, with over 6,000 pieces to use. The dancer also displayed a shining replica of Harry's Golden egg, won during the First Task of the Triwizard Tournament in the Goblet of Fire film. Uploading the photo to Instagram, Perri joked about his Potter marathon with fans, with his caption reading: "What could I possibly do with my days…?"

MORE: How Kate Middleton is home-schooling George and Charlotte during coronavirus

Perri showed off his handmade Lego Hogwarts Castle creation

Perri's fellow Diversity family were quick to react to his post, with Ashley Banjo commenting: "I'm jealous of both this level of nerdiness and preparation... Isolation has brought out the best in you my young paedwon." Whilst fellow Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo added: "You actually set this up at home alone? And then set the camera to self-timer and took this and uploaded it? I respect the work rate."

MORE: Prince Charles pays tribute to the Queen with rare childhood photo

The dancer clearly has more time on his hands since hanging his skates up after a successful stint on the ITV show this year. Competing with professional skating partner Vanessa Bauer, Perri was considered the favourite to win, securing a perfect score and impressing with a daring back flip in the live final. However, it was former Eastenders actor Joe Swash who secured the skating crown, with Perri finishing a respectable second.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.