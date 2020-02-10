Keith Lemon has paid a sweet tribute to his Celebrity Juice co-host Holly Willoughby in honour of her 39th birthday. Taking to his Instagram page on Monday, the 46-year-old - real name Leigh Francis - shared a series of never-before-seen throwback pictures to mark the special occasion. In the caption, he wrote: "Appy birfday to my pal @hollywilloughby big cheers! Have an ace day! Love you loads, you are rad as chuff! Keith x." [sic]

Their former colleague Fearne Cotton also paid a lovely birthday tribute by sharing a selfie of the pair. Spice Girls star and best friend Emma Bunton posted some snaps, and gushed: "We are always celebrating! I love you, my beautiful friend @hollywilloughby Happy birthday #loyal #heartofgold #special." Nicole Appleton added: "Happy birthday to my beautiful girl @hollywilloughby I love you to bits!! You are truly amazing!!!"

WATCH: Holly Willoughby hugs Phillip Schofield after birthday surprise

On her own page, Holly thanked her fans for their lovely messages. "Morning... IT'S MY BIRTHDAY!!!!... Thank you for all your beautiful messages," she wrote. Tamzin Outhwaite quickly replied with: "Happiest of days darling." Saira Khan said: "Happy Birthday." Scarlett Moffatt remarked: "Happy birthday lovely."

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's birthday surprise

The celebrations for Holly kicked off early as she was surprised with a gorgeous Unicorn-shaped birthday cake on Sunday night. She looked shocked when Phillip Schofield and their colleagues at Dancing on Ice wished her an early happy birthday. The official Dancing on Ice Instagram account shared a video of Holly hugging her co-host when surprised by the cake. During an ad break, Phillip got the audience to break into song - much to the surprise of Holly! The mum-of-three also shared a behind-the-scenes snap from the mini celebration. "BTS Birthday," she simply wrote in the caption.

MORE: Steph McGovern discusses Phillip Schofield after he comes out as gay

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.