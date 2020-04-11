Lorraine Kelly interrupts Easter Holiday break to tell followers to stay safe indoors amid coronavirus outbreak

Lorraine Kelly is currently self-isolating in her Buckinghamshire home with her husband Steve and her dog Angus, but that hasn't stopped the popular TV presenter from sending a very important message to her social media followers.

On Good Friday, the 60-year-old recorded a message from her living room with the help of her husband and sent it to her 340,000 followers. "Hi there, it's Lorraine here. I know it's Easter time but I just wanted to say please, please, please, stay indoors. I can take Angus out once a day just for a tiny walk. We're lucky enough that we have a garden, so that makes a huge difference but please if you can, stay at home, help the NHS and save lives," she said.

Lorraine's message comes just days after she broke down on-air after receiving a call from her daughter Rosie. The TV presenter is currently separated from Rosie, 24, who lives in Singapore, and following a video link to talk about COVID-19 with Dr Hilary, Lorraine's eyes filled with tears as she told her "so good to talk to you baby, so good to see your wee face, I do miss you. Stay safe love."

Days later, the presenter revealed she has received an outpouring of love from viewers and thanked her loyal fans for their kind words following the show, admitting everyone is "missing people" in these difficult times. Speaking on Wednesday's edition of the newly-extended Good Morning Britain, Lorraine said: "We're all missing people we love, Singapore is a long, long way away but that doesn't matter, even if you live down the road you can't see or hold each other. We got so many kind messages so thank you for that."

Whilst Rosie is self-isolating in Singapore, Lorraine and her husband are staying safe in their Buckinghamshire home, where they relocated to from Dundee two years ago. The ITV presenter said it made sense for them to relocate from their seven-bedroom property after their daughter Rosie left home and moved to Singapore.