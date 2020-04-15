David Beckham has once again showed off his kind-hearted side by paying a surprise visit to a cancer patient at his Oxfordshire home amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. The 44-year-old star, who has teamed up with charity Age Concern, adhered to strict social distancing rules as he doorstepped football fan David Roberts, who was left speechless upon opening his front door. In the video, David was seen leaving a goody bag containing a selection of gifts.

Speaking about his surprise meeting with the famous dad-of-four, the pensioner revealed that he was previously told to expect a visit from a "high-profile celebrity". However, David had no idea it would be the England football legend. "David was at my door right on time. All I could think to say was, 'Hello, how are you?'" he told Oxford Mail. "He is a lovely guy, we chatted about what will happen to this season's football, Manchester United and also me being a Liverpool supporter. He also gave a goody bag to me and my family."

David, who has battled with cancer for three years, confessed the surprise was really uplifting for him and his family. He added: "I think the visit was as much for them as me because they have cared for me since I had a cancer operation in December, which I have been battling, with the help and support of family and friends who include neighbours and work colleagues for three years."

David Beckham has teamed up with Age UK

Age UK, which was launched in 2009, is the country's largest charity for older people after merging with Age Concern England and Help the Aged. Whilst also helping this charity, celebrity star David also works as a Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF.

