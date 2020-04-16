It's Sarah Ferguson like you've never seen her before! The down-to-earth Duchess of York has been photographed mopping floors and washing up in extraordinary images shared on her assistant's Instagram page. Antonia Marshall uploaded three pictures of Sarah hard at work in the kitchen, with the first showing her smiling for the camera with a mop in hand and one foot resting on a bucket. She is dressed in a green shirt, a black rara skirt that falls to the knee, and black cat shoes. It's assumed that the pictures were taken inside Royal Lodge, where Sarah is self-isolating with her family, including ex-husband Prince Andrew. "It's chore time @sarahferguson15," Antonia captioned her post. Among those to comment on the pictures was Sarah's older sister Jane, who joked: "What? That's a first?!!!!!"

Earlier this month, Sarah, 60, paid a sweet tribute to Jane in honour of National Sibling day. Taking to Instagram, the Duchess wrote: "There is nobody like my @janeferguson7. She is a dream of a sibling (not a pain!) My sister makes my world so bright and I somehow accept when she says I am not right! Today is National Sibling Day and I raise a toast and am happy to boast that my sister is the finest in the land. So thank you my dearest Jane I stand and applause with both my hands ... Love you Jane." In response Jane wrote: "Bless you my dearest sister Sarah, how kind and generous with your words, no one more fairer!"

It's been a hugely busy time for Sarah – despite the lockdown sanctions. The Duchess has been very active in trying to keep people's spirits up amid the coronavirus pandemic. Alongside her daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, she has organised and distributed food parcels and other essentials to NHS workers across the country. Deliveries of fresh fruit and vegetables, soups, toothbrushes and skincare products have reached frontline nurses and carers in Scotland and Wales as well as in London.

This week, she announced another new venture. "Excited to be launching Storytime with Fergie and Friends on my new @youtube and @facebookapp channels – a traditional children’s storytime every day to help keep them entertained during lockdown," Sarah told her thousands of followers. "I'll be reading both my own stories and others and asking friends to join in. It's all free and just for fun. There will be a new story posted every weekday at 4pm and a longer storytime on Saturdays. I so hope you enjoy them and they give some of you something new to do during this difficult time for everyone #storytimewithfergieandfriends."