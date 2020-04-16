This Morning's Matthew Wright looks unrecognisable in throwback snap

This Morning's Matthew Wright has delighted fans by sharing a snap taken when he was in his twenties. The throwback picture shows the presenter dressed in cut out jeans and a white sleeveless top, whilst sporting long curly hair and holding a can of beer in one hand. "#MeAt20," he captioned the rare picture.

"Thought that was Brian May at first," one fan joked, whilst another one couldn't help but comment on his long hair saying: "Nice locks." Matthew was in great spirits on Thursday afternoon and joked back: "Going for the full mullet this time around!! Xx."

Matthew's upbeat post comes just days after he opened up on This Morning, where he talks about the day's big news, about how his wife Amelia was verbally abused by a jogger who came in very close proximity to them both, despite warnings about social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Chatting on the ITV show via a video call, Matthew was discussing whether people need to be reported during the current climate, and opened up about what happened.

The TV presenter explained: "My wife and I took the dog and the baby for the one walk in the day, I think it was on Saturday. The dog now has to be on a lead, so he was on a lead. A jogger came so close that he stumbled over the dog and then he called my wife the world's worst swear word. I have to say, at that point I really wish there was an officer on hand to have a word. Maybe we should get them arrested! We've never lived in a world like this!"

Matthew Wright has been making appearances on This Morning following his departure from TalkRadio in March. It was back in January when the presenter revealed that he had been sacked – seven weeks after denying the same rumours. The radio host took to Twitter to express his sadness that his bosses had apparently decided to end his employment once his contract expired in March. It was only at the end of last year that he revealed his time on the show had been extended after rumours swirled that he had been asked to leave at the end of December.

Back then Matthew excitedly shared on Twitter: "Been hearing some amazing rumours about how @talkRADIO management plans to reward my #arias nomination for best speech broadcaster - deets to follow as and when!" But three days later, his "reward" was not quite what he had been expecting. Sharing the same tweet, he added: "My reward is: I'm out of Talkradio at the end of March!" When a follower asked Matthew for an explanation, he replied: "I wished I could - it's certainly the worst reward for a Best Broadcaster nomination I've ever heard of!"