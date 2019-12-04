Matthew Wright confirmed on Wednesday that he hasn't been fired from his Talk Radio show, The Matthew Wright Show, despite rumours to the contrary. On Tuesday, an online publication had claimed that the 54-year-old's job was on the line but Matthew took to Twitter to explain the situation and to thank fans for their support since he left his Channel 5 TV show The Wright Stuff in 2018. The former journalist and presenter wrote: "Thanks again for all the kind words - I’ve had a tough time with my mental health these past 18mths. I was expecting to leave Talk Radio at end of Xmas but they’d like me and @TVKev to stay on longer now - thanks again."

Matthew and wife Amelia welcomed daughter Cassady in January

Earlier in the day, he had posted a selfie while sitting at the computer and grinning, which he teasingly captioned: "Still waiting to be 'fired with immediate effect'…". He then started his radio show by sharing that he and co-host Kevin O'Sullivan had signed new contracts which would take them into 2020 "and maybe beyond." The dad-of-one joked: "Surprise – it's me for the next three hours now. Who knows what's going to happen over the next 180 minutes?"

Thanks again for all the kind words - I’ve had a tough time with my mental health these past 18mths 🥰. I was expecting to leave Talkradio at end of Xmas but they’d like me and @TVKev to stay on longer now - thanks again 🥰🥰 — Matthew Wright (@Matthew_Wright) December 4, 2019

The former TV host confirmed he is staying on at Talk Radio into the New Year

His Twitter followers were quick to share their support for the DJ, writing: "Mate, you’re a star. Me and my partner have been a fan of you for years," "Oh bless you, had no idea you were struggling, (why would I, I guess). Talk radio obviously know a class act when they see it, great news you're staying. Don't be hard on yourself, you can only do so much. Focus on you and yours, lots of love," "Hugs Matthew. I didn't realise. You are always such a good support to others. Take care lovely man," and: "All your listeners will be very pleased to hear that you are staying on. Best show by far. Do take care of yourself."

