Alan Carr shocks fans with throwback photo leaving them convinced he is Curtis Pritchard Funny man Alan Carr was taking part in the #MeAt20 challenge

Presenter Alan Carr has baffled fans with his latest picture, which shows him posing on top of the Empire State Building aged 20. Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the funny man shared the snap as he explained: "Bit late to the party but here's my #meat20 Where does the time go?!!! I was like oh my god - there’s the twin towers and then I was look oh my god I've got a fringe!!"

20 year old Alan Carr likes to get up in the morning and make everyone a coffee. https://t.co/XjHKyrMIBj — 🎄dam (@adambyrne_) April 19, 2020

The photo shows Alan with his signature smile, whilst sporting a cool fringe, an Adidas top and carrying a brown rucksack which perfectly matches the rest of his look.

His celebrity friends quickly commented on how attractive he was back then, with Gok Wan writing: "FIT," and Jessie Ware saying: "Hot stuff!!"

But the rest of the internet were left shocked at how much he looked like another celebrity – Love Island's Curtis Pritchard!

"I thought this was Curtis from Love Island!! Twins!!" wrote a follower, whilst a second commented: "I thought it was Curtis Pritchard at first glance."

A tweet has since gone viral joking about his resemblance to the Love Island star. "20 year old Alan Carr likes to get up in the morning and make everyone a coffee," it reads, making reference to a scene of his whilst participating in the popular ITV show.

Celebrities have been taking to social media to take part in #MeAt20, where, you guessed it, you share a photo of yourself at the age of 20. Stars such as Piers Morgan, Carol Vorderman, Ricky Gervais have all joined in on the trend and have given us a glimpse at their younger, sometimes embarrassing, self.