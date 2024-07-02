Louise Redknapp packs on the PDA in loved-up photo with boyfriend Drew

Love is in the air for Louise Redknapp who was pictured looking so loved-up with her boyfriend Drew Michael on Monday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the former Eternals band member, 49, was simply smitten as she posed for a series of snaps taken at Glastonbury Festival. One ultra-romantic image even saw her kissing her new beau in a daring PDA shot.

Louise and Drew couldn't be more in love and shared a kiss

Captioning the photos, Louise wrote: "Thank you Glastonbury 2024 [white love heart emoji]."

It comes as no surprise that ultra-stylish Louise was channelling festival chic for her exciting weekend, rocking a pair of light wash ripped jeans and an army green jacket in some snaps, and in others, twinning with her adoring boyfriend.

The couple were joined by friends at the iconic festival at the weekend

As well as looking so in love, the couple were surrounded by Louise's friends, singing along to Cindy Lauper and enjoying drinks.

"Louise, just want to say, it is so lovely to see you looking so happy," one fan penned alongside a red love heart emoji. A second added: "Made for each other, woo hoo!!" Meanwhile, a third penned: "Two words fabulous and smitten."

The couple were first linked in September last year

Louise and Drew's relationship

After splitting up with her ex-husband in 2017, Louise took time away from dating to care for her and Jamie Redknapp's sons, Charley 19 and Beau, 14.

In 2022, when talking exclusively to HELLO! Louise revealed that while there wasn't anyone on the cards specifically, she had started dating again and her boys were incredibly supportive.

© Instagram The pair went 'Instagram official' last November

"I'm not averse to dating or meeting somebody. My boys will be absolutely fine if I'm dating or if I'm going out with anyone, they will be my biggest supporters as long as I'm happy. Like they're like, 'Yeah mum, you should," she said at the time.

Adding: "If Mr. Right, turns up then great and if he doesn't I just carry on doing me. I'm not putting that pressure on myself and I feel that it's really important for women that are out there on their own, and men, that should be able to be enough [without] that pressure of having to be in a couple."

Fast forward just over a year and the singer couldn't be more besotted. Louise and Drew were first linked in September last year, after a glitzy night out at The Groucho Club where the duo attended Jimmy Carr's 51st birthday celebrations.

© Getty Louise Redknapp and her boyfriend Drew Michael made their red carpet debut at the Sister Act: The Musical gala night

After going Instagram official in November just months later, in March this year, the couple made their red carpet debut at the press night of Sister Act the Musical starring Beverley Knight.

The couple looked incredibly close posing for a series of snaps on the red carpet as well as at the after-party at 100 Wardour Street following the performance.

While not much is known about Louise's new flame, he is said to be a high-flying CEO of a British defence technology company.