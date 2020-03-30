Kate Garraway has delighted fans with a brand new photo of her son, William. The Good Morning Britain star, 52, uploaded a close-up snapshot of her youngest as he debuted a new hair style – courtesy of his big sister, Darcey. The image shows ten-year-old William sat on the sofa, and looking less than impressed with his new crimped 'do. Kate captioned the post: "Day whatever of lockdown and son has cracked and allowed daughter to crimp his hair…."

Kate Garraway shared a photo of her son's new crimped hair

Her fans were quick to comment, with one follower telling the star: "There is definitely a theme today. My 6 yr old has been crimped by his older sister too. The eyeliner may take some time to remove!" A second remarked: "Wow, he's so beautiful!" while a third noted: "He's your double."

MORE: See the Good Morning Britain hosts' wedding photos: from Ben Shephard to Kate Garraway

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate's husband talks about her I'm a Celebrity campmates fancying her

Earlier this month, Kate uploaded a never-before-seen photo of daughter Darcey, in celebration of her 14th birthday. The TV presenter shared a sweet collage in tribute of her firstborn, posting a snap of Darcey as a baby and another of her daughter in present day. Kate wrote: "So how did this happen? 14 years ago our beautiful baby daughter came into our lives and changed our world. Now she is a full on selfie posing teenager. Thankfully she put the phone down long enough to have birthday cake and our traditional family tea with me granny, papa daddy and brother. We love you Darcey - happy birthday!!!"

MORE: Good Morning Britain's Kate Garraway gives fans glimpse into beautiful home

Kate and her husband Derek Draper, meanwhile, are preparing to celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary in September, and they're pulling out all the stops! Kate told Prima magazine: "We're going to have a second wedding and Darcey's going to plan the whole thing. She's 13, so it could be very interesting, but we'll see. I think she will probably want me to look like Kendall Jenner on the day which is going to be tough… I would love to look like Kendall Jenner as well, so good luck with that!"