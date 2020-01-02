Keith Lemon shares rare photo of wife Jill to ring in New Year The Celebrity Juice star has been married to his wife since 2002

Keith Lemon certainly knows how to celebrate in style, as the Celebrity Juice star proved when he shared a series of snaps of his New Year's Eve celebrations – including a rare photo of his wife Jill, who he married in 2002. The pair rang in 2020 with friends, including celebrity chef Gino D'Acampo.

In the snaps, Keith and his friends and loved ones could be seen letting loose at a chic bar, and it looked like so much fun. Full of festive optimism, the comedian captioned the photo series: "About last night. Here’s to 2020!" Many of the 45-year-old's fans were quick to wish the star well, and many replied with: "Happy New Year Keith!" One cheeky fan even joked: "Where was my invite? Happy New Year." A third quipped: "Wishing you all the best for 2020. Can you pass on Gino's number?"

Keith shared the snap on Instagram

Although the comedian is notoriously private when it comes to his home life, the star did share another snap of Jill in November to mark another special occasion – their 16th wedding anniversary. Taking to Twitter, the doting dad delighted fans by sharing a selfie of himself and his wife, writing: "16 years married today to the bestest person I know. Love you Jill Francis."

Keith also shared a snap of himself and Gino

Celebrity friends of the couple immediately rushed to congratulate the pair, with Davina McCall writing: "Awwwww congratulations." Paddy McGuinness commented: "Yeah boi!!! Much love to you both!" [sic] Louise Redknapp simply added a red heart emoji. Meanwhile, one follower remarked that the comedian was "punching," to which Leigh hit back: "Shouldn't we be punching. Otherwise you with the wrong person."

The childhood sweethearts married on 30 October 2002 at Allerton Castle in North Yorkshire, and are doting parents to two children, Matilda and Dolly.

