Richard Madeley reveals things 'can get tense' with wife Judy Finnigan in lockdown The former This Morning hosts have been married since 1986

Following their sensational return to our television screens this week, Richard Madeley has given a very account of his marriage to wife Judy Finnigan during the coronavirus lockdown. The 63-year-old, who has been married to Judy for 33 years, confessed things have gotten "tense" as they continue to manage life amid the pandemic. "In all marriages, things can occasionally get tense, and you can get a bit snappy with each other, especially if you're together 24/7," he told The Mirror.

Richard Madeley has opened up about being in lockdown with wife Judy Finnigan

However, the presenter did reveal that the couple work well together because they're so comfortable with one another. The husband and wife duo fronted This Morning between 1988 and 2001 and returned to the ITV breakfast show earlier this year for one episode to fill in for Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

READ: Richard Madeley on 'unfair' treatment ahead of return to TV with wife Judy

Sharing his own advise on how to handle any sort of relationship strain, Richard added: "The only tip I'd give is to step away, go to another room, read a book, go for a walk. Try and give each other space, because everybody's going to be a bit on edge at the moment, and you've got to try and be understanding and accepting of that."

The couple have been married since 1986

On Monday, the co-hosts returned to Channel 4, where they had an afternoon talk show between 2001 and 2009. During their time on the channel, they launched their popular book club, which continues online to this day but which hasn't been on TV in over a decade - until now thanks to Richard & Judy: Keep Reading and Carry On.

MORE: Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan announce really exciting news

Each programme features a different book that the pair recommend. In a statement, Richard said: "It is no secret that Judy and I are avid readers and we are excited to return to Channel 4 to share what we love with viewers." His wife Judy added: "Books can transport you to incredible places from the comfort of your sofa and so there is no better time to share our top picks for lockdown reads and hear from viewers, celebrities and authors about the books that have helped them whilst staying at home."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.