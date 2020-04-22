On Wednesday evening, This Morning stars Richard Madeley and Judy Finnegan shared some news that is making lockdown a little easier to bear. The presenters will be returning to Channel 4, where they had an afternoon talk show between 2001 and 2009. During their time on the channel, they launched their popular book club, which continues online to this day but which hasn't been on TV in over a decade – until now.

The stars announced that their new series, Richard & Judy: Keep Reading and Carry On will launch on Monday 4 May at 5.30pm on Channel 4. There will be five episodes of 30 minutes, one airing every day that week. Each programme will feature a different book that the pair recommends. In a statement, the channel said: "One of the country’s most loved couples, Richard and Judy are returning to teatime on Channel 4 to reveal their best reads to help the nation whilst we are all staying at home.

The popular couple were the original presenters of This Morning

"Shot from their home, seasoned TV hosts and self-confessed bookworms Richard and Judy will be joined virtually by authors and celebrity guests who will discuss new releases and share their top recent reads. Richard Madeley said: "It is no secret that Judy and I are avid readers and we are excited to return to Channel 4 to share what we love with viewers."

Judy Finnigan said: "Books can transport you to incredible places from the comfort of your sofa and so there is no better time to share our top picks for lockdown reads and hear from viewers, celebrities and authors about the books that have helped them whilst staying at home." The chance to catch a glimpse of the couple's home as well as find out the best books to help escape the boredom and stress of the coronavirus pandemic? Yes, please!

