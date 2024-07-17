Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Andre celebrates major achievement - and dad Peter has the best reaction
Princess Andre and Peter Andre© Getty

Princess Andre celebrates major achievement - and dad Peter has the best reaction

The teenager is the daughter of Peter Andre and his ex-wife Katie Price

Princess Andre delighted fans on Wednesday when she shared details of her latest accomplishment.

Taking to Instagram, the fashionista, 17, uploaded a recent photo of herself in addition to a snippet of a piece of paper confirming that she'd passed her driving theory test.

princess andre in blue dress outside © Instagram
Princess shared an exciting update with her followers

In her caption, she simply penned: "swipe for the surprise…"

Her dad Peter was also on hand to celebrate her incredible achievement. In a video shared to the Mysterious Girl hitmaker's Instagram Story, Peter could be seen driving whilst Princess spoke to her father in the passenger seat.

View post on Instagram
 

Discussing her test, Peter, 51, commenced: "You've been in a little bit of a mood, so I presume you've failed. It is a theory test, it is your first time and I don't think you should worry about it because it takes three or four, or sometimes more to pass."

Princess interjected, "But I did pass," to which Peter replied: "What? You passed on your first go? Really?... You know what, I'm so proud of you. Bista! That's amazing."

peter andre on this morning sofa © Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
Peter couldn't contain his pride as he celebrated his daughter's achievement

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Impressed by the teen's milestone, one follower wrote: "Awww this is lovely," while a second remarked: "It’s the woo at the end! So cute", and a third chimed in: "You have such a lovely relationship & well done."

Peter and Princess share the sweetest bond. The teen recently celebrated her 17th birthday, and dad Peter paid a touching tribute to his loved one with a wholesome social media post.

In honour of her big day, the singer shared a reel of adorable photos from Princess' childhood which he captioned: "Happy 17th birthday to my beautiful, kind, funny, loving daughter.

"Your diva moments are quite something but I guess it only makes me love you more [laughing emoji]," he continued. "Thank you for being you Bista. To the moon and back."

Peter on the red carpet with Junior and Princess © Getty Images
Peter on the red carpet with Junior and Princess

Fans delighted in the unseen photos of Princess as a little girl and ones from recent times alongside her older brother Junior, 19, and stepmum Emily.

Princess' mother, former model and Loose Women star Katie Price, also took to Instagram to mark her daughter's 17th birthday. Sharing a video of her singing on her Instagram Story, the mother-of-five wrote: "Happy birthday my real gorgeous Princess. Baby girl, our bond is unbreakable. You're my absolute mini-me.

Katie Price and Princess Andre attend the The National Diversity Awards 2023© Getty Images
Katie Price and Princess Andre attend the The National Diversity Awards 2023

"I love you so much," she continued. "You complete my life and all your dreams are coming true. Always remember you're a human, not a product to people my real gorgeous Princess."

Aside from Princess, Peter is also a doting dad to son Junior, 19, and Amelia, Theo and baby Arabella whom he shares with his wife Emily.

