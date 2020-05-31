Natalie Lowe's son Jack has a very famous Strictly godfather - Ian Waite The pair have been very good friends since meeting in 2009

Natalie Lowe showed off the most gorgeous picture of her nearly six-month-old son Jack over the weekend, and one person who couldn't handle the cuteness was his famous godfather, Strictly Come Dancing star Ian Waite. The professional dancer was one of the first to comment on the gorgeous picture, revealing that he had been chosen by Natalie to be the baby's godparent.

"My heart is exploding," he said, before adding: "Can't wait to give my godson a cuddle. He's so gorgeous. Xxx."

Ian and Natalie have been the best of friends since 2009, when the mother-of-one joined the hit BBC dance show. The couple soon became a hit, dancing all the professional group dances as well as some outstanding solo numbers where they shared the spotlight with megastars including Dame Shirley Bassey.

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing professionals' best wedding and engagement photos

Since leaving the show, Ian after season seven and Natalie in 2017 after season 14, they pair have embarked on tours together, have released dance DVDs as well as supported each other in their personal lives. In 2017, Natalie was by Ian's side as he married his boyfriend Drew, and a year later, Ian returned the favour and flew to Australia to accompany Natalie on her big day.

Natalie and husband James Knibbs welcomed their first child, Jack, in December last year and exclusively introduced him in HELLO! in January.

Natalie and Ian are the best of friends

The couple revealed they had originally been told during an early scan that their baby would be a girl before finding out they were expecting a boy. "It was a surprise but we didn't mind. We had such a tough journey to become parents, we were just happy either way. The hardest part was keeping a brave face during our difficult journey to parenthood. I urge anyone who's having a difficult pregnancy journey to reach out and talk to someone whether that be a friend, relative or professional for help and support. It made a huge difference to me.

"My time now is to be a healthy mum and a great parent to Jack. Creating a human being for nine months is an incredible thing. You have to be kind to yourself, and not expect your body to go, snap, straight back to what it was before. I have put my body through so much over the years," said Natalie who moved from Australia to London to join Strictly in 2009.