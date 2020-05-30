Strictly's Natalie Lowe shares rare picture of gorgeous baby son Jack The dancer and her husband James welcomed Jack in December last year

New mum Natalie Lowe is clearly head over heels in love with her baby boy Jack. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the former Strictly Come Dancing star shared the cutest picture of her nearly six-month-old son, and he has the most beautiful blue eyes.

"Oh my, time is flying by. My little bundle of joy is growing up WAY to fast... nearly 6months old eek! Loving life with you Jack! #baby

Natalie's son Jack will turn six months old next week

#babylove #babyboy #headoverheels #inlove," she captioned the sweet close up shot.

Former Strictly professional dancer Ian Waite was one of the first to comment, writing: "My heart is exploding. Can’t wait to give my godson a cuddle. He's so gorgeous Xx."

Natalie, 39, and husband James Knibbs, welcomed their first child in December and exclusively introduced him in HELLO! in January.

Natalie and husband James introduced their son to HELLO! earlier this year

The couple revealed they had originally been told during an early scan that their baby would be a girl before finding out they were expecting a boy. "It was a surprise but we didn't mind. We had such a tough journey to become parents, we were just happy either way. The hardest part was keeping a brave face during our difficult journey to parenthood. I urge anyone who's having a difficult pregnancy journey to reach out and talk to someone whether that be a friend, relative or professional for help and support. It made a huge difference to me.

"My time now is to be a healthy mum and a great parent to Jack. Creating a human being for nine months is an incredible thing. You have to be kind to yourself, and not expect your body to go, snap, straight back to what it was before. I have put my body through so much over the years," said Natalie who moved from Australia to London to join Strictly in 2009. She also created dance fitness plan FitSteps in 2013 with Mark Foster, the ex-swimmer partnered with Natalie on Strictly in 2008, and her former pro partner Ian Waite.