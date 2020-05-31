Kris Jenner looks unrecognisable in school photos years before becoming the Kardashians' momager The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star attended Clairemont High School until 1973

Kris Jenner is renowned for her iconic short hairstyle, but in 1973, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star rocked long, shoulder-length hair during her time at high school. The famous momager attended Clairemont High School in San Diego, California, and photos from her year book have been colourised by MyHeritage. In one photo – Kris – whose real name is Kristen Houghton – looked confident and happy, beaming at the camera dressed in a silk blouse. The year book also revealed that Kris was an aspiring actress, appearing on a page with fellow actors from her year group. The reality star's school was attended by many famous faces, with other notable alumni including baseball player Bob Geren and actor Kelly Ward.

Kris Jenner in her school year book

Kris went on to become a successful businesswoman, and previously managed the career of her former husband Bruce Jenner (now Caitlyn Jenner). Opening up about the experience on podcast Never Before, the star explained that she had watched her first husband Robert Kardashian and their successful friends running incredible industries and that she learnt a lot from them. "They taught me the most, I didn't even realise it at the time," she said. "Then, when I met and married Bruce Jenner, I became his manager instantly because he didn't have a lot going on. I saw this incredible potential, and he wasn't doing anything. Nobody was booking him for speeches. Nobody was sending him out on the road. I thought, Wow. You should be this incredible public speaker. I just figured it out to that point."

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was an aspiring actor at school

"He didn't have a business card. He didn't have a bio. He didn't have press, nothing. There was no Internet that I used or knew about. I mean, I had a cell phone the size of a brick and a typewriter and an old-fashioned Rolodex thing on a spindle," she said. "Little by little, we started booking these speeches for Visa; Coca-Cola started booking him. I remember sitting with Doug Ivester, the head of Coca-Cola, at the Olympics and thinking, Wow, we've really come a long way."

Kris is a famous momager to her children

Kris now manages the careers of her children, which has seen them all take different paths, from Kendall Jenner's modelling career to Kylie Jenner's cosmetic empire. Kourtney Kardashian – who is founder of lifestyle website Poosh – opened up on her site about the advice her mum has given her and her siblings. "We don't take no for an answer. My mum always taught us, 'if you hear the answer no, you're asking the wrong person,'" she said.

