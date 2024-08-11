Michelle Keegan and husband Mark Wright cosy up in new photo from Parisian getaway

Michelle Keegan has shared a glimpse inside her romantic Parisian getaway with her husband Mark Wright.

In a post shared to Instagram at the weekend, the actress, 37, included a sun-soaked photo of the pair looking totally smitten as they posed in front of the majestic Eiffel Tower.

Michelle posed with her arm draped around her beau's shoulder, while Mark, also 37, could be seen sweetly holding onto Michelle's hand. For the impromptu photoshoot, Brassic star Michelle oozed Parisian chic in a pair of cream jeans and a crochet vest top in chocolate brown.

She wore her raven tresses in a playful updo, and accessorised with a pair of retro sunglasses in black, stacks of gold bracelets and a timeless pendant from Van Cleef & Arpels.

Mark, meanwhile, embraced his sporty side in an Adidas white T-shirt and dark shorts.

Amongst her photos, Michelle also included a sneak peek inside their itinerary which included leisurely bike rides along cobblestone streets, lavish candlelight dinners and window shopping.

"Last of the Paris files," Michelle noted in her caption.

Her post quickly caught the attention of her followers, with one commenting: "Trip looks lovely and tranquil… who makes the SUNGLASSES [heart emoji] them," while a second remarked: "Making me wanna book the Eurostar," and a third chimed in: "Absolutely love you and Mark, couple goals living your best lives."

During their romantic trip, Mark and Michelle also enjoyed an ultra-chic date night with the pair twinning in navy and white. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Our Girl actress uploaded a trio of breathtaking rooftop snapshots, amongst which Michelle included a heartwarming picture of Mark planting a tender kiss on her cheek.

Dressed to impress, the Stockport-born actress rocked a flamboyant navy mini dress complete with a contrasting white halter neck detail, off-the-shoulder sleeves and gleaming bronze buttons. She elevated her date night look with a pair white glossy heels and a matching box clutch adorned with pearls.

Echoing her outfit, Mark looped dapper in a navy and white striped polo top and a pair of navy trousers. In her caption, Michelle simply wrote: "The city of love," followed by a red heart emoji.

Mark and Michelle's love story

Lovebirds Mark and Michelle met while on separate holidays in Dubai at the end of 2012. They confirmed their relationship with an appearance at the 2013 National Television Awards a month later, and a showbiz power couple was born.

The TOWIE star popped the question in September that year during a holiday in Dubai - where their love story blossomed. They went on to exchange vows in May 2015 at St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.