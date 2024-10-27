Ben Shephard shares smitten selfie with rarely-seen wife Annie

This Morning host Ben Shephard sparked a sweet fan reaction on Sunday when he shared a rare selfie with his wife, Annie.

Taking to Instagram, the TV star, 49, uploaded a series of snapshots and video clips from the past week, including snippets from a Tough Mudder, as well as pictures from his co-host Cat Deeley's birthday celebrations.

© Shutterstock Cat Deeley with co-host Ben Shepherd on This Morning

Amongst the snapshots, he also included a beaming selfie featuring his wife, Annie. The pair, who tied the knot in 2004, looked so smitten as they appeared to enjoy a chilly autumnal stroll.

© Instagram Ben and his wife Annie were all smiles

Wrapping up warm, interior design expert Annie looked chic dressed in a houndstooth coat and a vibrant lime-green wool scarf. She wore her raven tresses slicked back and highlighted her features with a palette of natural makeup.

Ben, meanwhile, looked smart dressed in a navy coat, a grey jumper and an ochre-hued scarf.

Captioning his snaps, Ben wrote: "Spinning through some pics - it's been quite the week which was all about laying groundwork and building foundations as we get stuck into fit at 50."

Elsewhere, he included a segment about his two sons and their golf outing, writing: "Some @foundaryfit beasting time spent with the boys playing golf (Jack my son is a proper bandit) and of course a beer or two with the old man. Happy days!"

© Instagram Ben and Annie share two sons together

Ben's fans and friends flocked to the comments section with heartfelt messages. "What a beautiful photo of you both," wrote one, in reference to Ben's sweet selfie, while a second remarked: "Love the one with your dad, I miss my old dad so much," and a third simply added: "Great pics Ben".

Ben and Annie, who have been married since March 2004, are proud parents to their two sons, who they welcomed in 2005 and 2007 respectively.

© Instagram Ben's son Sam recently headed off to university

It's been an emotional time for the couple this year, with their eldest son, Sam, officially flying the nest and heading off to university.

And earlier this week, Ben revealed how Annie got emotional when Sam reached a new milestone - passing his driving test.

During Monday's edition of This Morning, Ben and his co-star Cat Deeley were discussing the AA's call for new drivers under 21 to be banned from carrying passengers of a similar age when the former Good Morning Britain star shared his wife's concern after Sam passed his test.

"Sam passed and he said, 'I want to take Jack out,'" Ben explained. "Sam's 18 and Jack was 16 and I said, 'Yeah, great. Go for it.'

"Annie got really upset and said, 'Oh, I'm not sure about this,'" continued the dad-of-two.

© Instagram Ben has been married to his wife Annie since 2004

"I said, 'Who was the first person you took for a drive when you passed your test?' and it was her brother, who was exactly the same age. You loved that moment, you shared that moment driving off down the road.

"What we had to say to Sam was, 'Be careful. Obviously, it's your first time driving but enjoy this moment, it's really important. But that's precious cargo you're carrying, you're both very precious,' but we've all done it.

"We've all been through it and been allowed to go out there and experience these things," added the presenter.