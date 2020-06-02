Brendan Cole delights fans with never-before-seen photo of his 'babies'

Brendan Cole has welcomed some new additions to his family! The former Strictly star took to Instagram on Monday to share a beautiful photo of his "babies" – two tiny kittens! The snapshot shows the adorable cats side-by-side on the arm of a sofa. The white kitten has bright blue eyes and dark colouring on its paws, eyes, nose and tail, while its black and white companion can be seen attempting to make a daring escape onto the floor. "Our babies," Brendan captioned the image.

No doubt, the tiny kittens have proven to be a big hit with Brendan's two young children. The pro dancer is a dad to daughter Aurelia, who was born on Christmas Day in 2012, and son Dante, who arrived in March 2018. He has been happily married to wife Zoe Hobbs since 2010.

Brendan, 44, and his family have been self-isolating at their holiday home in Mallorca since lockdown in the country began. Just recently, Brendan shared two photos of his young children relaxing on the beach. The first image showed little Dante gazing out to the sea, sat on a towel next to his mum. "Favourite beach, favourite boy, favourite @thezoec #mallorca #Mallorcalife," Brendan wrote. "After many weeks having the beaches on our doorstep but not being able to visit them, they are now open and available to appreciate."

He then shared a snapshot of Aurelia, her hair covering her face as she lay in the sand. "My number 1 blonde," the proud dad wrote. "7 years old, still innocent, a kind and wonderful human being, and daddy's little girl!"

Brendan and Zoe are set to celebrate their landmark tenth wedding anniversary later this month. The couple tied the knot on 26 June 2010 in St Nicholas's parish church, a 13th-century building in Nether Winchendon, Buckinghamshire. The wedding party then moved on to the picturesque grounds of Nether Winchendon House, a medieval manor that has featured in several films and TV shows, including Tomorrow Never Dies and Inspector Morse.

Speaking to HELLO! about his beautiful bride, New Zealander Brendan said: "Zoe just looked like an angel. She takes my breath away."