Brendan Cole shares rare photo of his son – and it's so sweet! The former Strictly star shared the snap on Instagram

Brendan Cole has shared a rare photo of his son Dante having fun on a Spanish beach. The little boy can be seen sitting in the sunshine, and the incredible seaside backdrop has got us craving a trip abroad. Alongside the snap, Brendan spoke of Spain's beauty, adding that he is glad that Spanish beaches are once again open for residents to enjoy.

WATCH: Brendan Cole and wife Zoe dance the night away as lockdown measures ease in Spain

The former Strictly star's full caption read: "Favourite beach, favourite boy, favourite @thezoec #mallorca #Mallorcalife. After many weeks having the beaches on our doorstep but not being able to visit them, they are now open and available to appreciate."

Brendan shared the photo on Instagram

Later on in the day, the doting dad shared a series of photos of his seven-year-old daughter, Aurelia, on the same beach. "My number one blonde. Seven years old, still innocent, a kind and wonderful human being, and daddy’s little girl!" Brendan wrote in the post.

Brendan and his family have been self-isolating at their holiday home in Mallorca since lockdown in the country began and recently, Spanish authorities have began easing their strict lockdown measures. Mallorca is currently in phase two, which allows groups of up to 15 people to socialise.

The 44-year-old's wife Zoe recently opened up about the happiness she felt after being able to reunite with her friends after weeks of being stuck inside their house.

"This is how happy I am to see my friends!" she said alongside a sweet snap of her smiling from ear to ear whilst holding a glass of champagne.

