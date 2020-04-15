Good Morning Britain star Alex Beresford is mourning the loss of his step grandmother, who died on her own on Wednesday night. The weatherman admitted he felt "powerless" over the tragedy, with social distancing measures brought on by COVID-19 preventing him and his family from being allowed to visit her. Alex revealed the devastating news on Twitter, writing: "My lovely step grandmother died on her own tonight! I can’t even go to my mums to hug her or my stepdad. They also can’t leave the house because they are vulnerable and I doubt they would let us in to pay our respects. I feel upset, trapped and powerless!" A cause of death was not revealed.

Alex Beresford's ste-grandmother died alone on Wednesday evening

MORE: Piers Morgan emotionally remembers close friend on what would have been his 60th birthday

Alex's co-star Piers Morgan was among the first to send his condolences, writing: "Awful. So sorry mate." Susanna Reid also wrote: "Oh Alex. I am so sorry." A fan commented: "So sorry Alex what a position you are in. Please you and your family stay safe. It’s the only thing you can do now xxx." A third wrote: "Oh that’s terrible. Sending condolences to you and all your family."

Shortly before sharing the sad news, Alex posted a video thanking an NHS volunteer for helping care for his mum earlier in the day. "A massive, massive thank you to all of the NHS volunteers who signed up to do absolutely great sterling work as well as the NHS," the 39-year-old explained. "Everyone that is keeping the country going, you helped me today, not directly, but my mum got one of the letters saying that she needs to stay inside until June. So as a son, I’ve been stepping up, as you would."

MORE: Piers Morgan gives latest update on Kate Garraway's husband's coronavirus battle

NHS Volunteers I want to say thank you for helping my mum today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9jW6xla50b — Alex Beresford (@alexberesfordTV) April 15, 2020

Alex Beresford thanked NHS volunteers for helping to look after his mum

He continued: "I love stepping up to help my family. I’ve been going to the shops for my mum, I’ve been collecting her medication on a weekly basis in between presenting the weather. But today I didn’t have to do that because a lovely lady – I don’t know her name, I wish I did know her name – but she delivered my mum’s medication right to the doorstep with a smile, happy to help. Thank you so much for helping my mum, for making my day a bit easier as well, it’s just great how we’re all coming together. You didn’t have to sign up, but you signed up and it touched me today so thank you so much."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.