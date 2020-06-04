Ruth Langsford became emotional on Thursday's Loose Women when discussing her recent stint on Play Your Cards Right, during which she and husband Eamonn Holmes won an incredible £33,000 for the Alzheimer's Society charity. The presenter told her fellow panellists that watching the emotional moment back "set her off" again as it reminded her of her late father, Dennis, who sadly passed away in 2012 after suffering with the disease.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford breaks down on Loose Women remembering late father

Ruth explained: "When it's close to your heart and you're representing a charity, if that card had been the wrong turn we'd have lost that money, so you have this gamble. So even though I knew we'd won, I wept like a baby [watching it] the second time." The gameshow clip was then played to the panellists, causing Ruth to cry again as she said: "Oh see it's set me off again, now!" Fellow Loose Woman Nadia Sawalha asked: "How did that feel in that moment?" to which Ruth, clearly moved, responded "Well, because, I just thought of my dad you know?"

MORE: Ruth Langsford reveals why she is so proud of Eamonn Holmes

Ruth and Eamonn appeared on Alan Carr's reboot of Play Your Cards Right

After winning the prize money on the gameshow, which was aired over the weekend, Ruth explained the importance of that money to audience and viewers at home. She said: "Thank you ITV. This money will help so many people. [I'm] so proud to represent the Alzheimer's Society and my darling Dad Dennis. Thank you, Eamonn for always being by my side."

READ: Ruth Langsford's diet revealed: What she eats in a day

And it's clear that Eamonn remained by her side after the show finished. The fellow This Morning presenter took to social media to share with his followers the emotion behind their stint on the show. "I just wanted to come on and talk to you and say thank you because earlier this evening Ruth and I appeared on ITV, on the new Alan Carr revival of classic game shows and tonight was Play your Cards Right," he began. "It was recorded quite a long time ago and we were sort of watching it as though we didn't know what was going to happen but what did happen is that we won, we didn't just win, we won £30,000 for charity and the charity in question was the Alzheimer's Society."