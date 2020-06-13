This Morning's Ruth Langsford shares rare photo of herself whilst pregnant with son Jack She admitted that Eamonn Holmes was the second person to find out about the pregnancy

Ruth Langsford treated fans to a never-before-seen picture of herself taken 19 years ago, just a day after she found out that her and Eamonn were expecting their first child together.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday morning, the presenter wrote: "Sorting through some old photos and found this ....19 years ago at my godson Charlie's christening. The day before I had just found out I was pregnant with Jack!

"@eamonnholmes was away with the children so my best friend here @balshaw.sam was the first to know....a very special moment together. We've shared a lot of those during our 30-year friendship....thanks mate. She's fairly new to all this so it would be lovely if you give her a follow and say hello #friendship #bff," she wrote alongside the throwback snap, which sees Ruth colour coordinating with her best friend in a pink suit, holding onto her godson's hand.

Ruth delighted fans with the rare snap

Clearly realising that her gorgeous pink suit was going to cause a stir amongst her followers, Ruth added in her comments: "I can remember where the suit was from.... @lkbennettlondon It had a little matching handbag which @balshaw.sam was always trying to pinch from me!."

Her best friend Sam cheekily replied: "Yes and I still think it’s in the loft in a box ...."

Fans were delighted with the snap, praising Ruth for her timeless look: "You have not changed at all, still got your lovely figure and smile."

Ruth's best friend has pictures of the couple on her Instagram

A second follower wrote: "Lovely photo..you still look exactly the same..x."

Ruth was thankful for all the compliments, replying: "Hmmm...but thank you!! Wish I still had slim legs like that! X." She even cheekily told another one to "go to Specsavers" after they had commented that she hasn't changed a bit.