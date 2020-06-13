Andrea Caamano
This Morning's Ruth Langsford shares rare photo of herself whilst pregnant with son Jack
Ruth Langsford treated fans to a never-before-seen picture of herself taken 19 years ago, just a day after she found out that her and Eamonn were expecting their first child together.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday morning, the presenter wrote: "Sorting through some old photos and found this ....19 years ago at my godson Charlie's christening. The day before I had just found out I was pregnant with Jack!
READ: This Morning's Eamonn Holmes fears he only has four more years to live
"@eamonnholmes was away with the children so my best friend here @balshaw.sam was the first to know....a very special moment together. We've shared a lot of those during our 30-year friendship....thanks mate. She's fairly new to all this so it would be lovely if you give her a follow and say hello #friendship #bff," she wrote alongside the throwback snap, which sees Ruth colour coordinating with her best friend in a pink suit, holding onto her godson's hand.
Ruth delighted fans with the rare snap
Clearly realising that her gorgeous pink suit was going to cause a stir amongst her followers, Ruth added in her comments: "I can remember where the suit was from.... @lkbennettlondon It had a little matching handbag which @balshaw.sam was always trying to pinch from me!."
Her best friend Sam cheekily replied: "Yes and I still think it’s in the loft in a box ...."
READ: Ruth Langsford makes heartbreaking revelation following her sister's death
Fans were delighted with the snap, praising Ruth for her timeless look: "You have not changed at all, still got your lovely figure and smile."
Ruth's best friend has pictures of the couple on her Instagram
A second follower wrote: "Lovely photo..you still look exactly the same..x."
Ruth was thankful for all the compliments, replying: "Hmmm...but thank you!! Wish I still had slim legs like that! X." She even cheekily told another one to "go to Specsavers" after they had commented that she hasn't changed a bit.