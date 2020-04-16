Angelina Jolie is a doting mum to six children and has used her voice to urge others to think of the impact the current coronavirus pandemic will have on young people. In a written piece accompanying her video interview with Time magazine, the Girl, Interrupted star wrote: "We have yet to take the protection of children seriously enough as a society. Profound lasting health impacts of trauma on children are poorly understood and often minimised. Women who find the strength to tell somebody about their abuse are often shocked by the many people who choose not to believe them, make excuses for abusive behaviour, or blame them." The star continued: "They are often not prepared for the risk of being failed by an under-resourced child welfare system, or encountering judges and other legal professionals who are not trained in trauma and controlling abuse and don’t take its effects on children seriously."

Angelina Jolie has reflected on the impact the coronavirus pandemic will have on children

The Hollywood heavyweight also held a conversation with Californian Surgeon General Dr Nadine Burke Harris, where they spoke about how the effects of trauma in childhood can impact a person later in their life. While everyone is social distancing at the moment, Angelina spoke about the importance of checking in on loved ones remotely. "I think that's so important to love each other, check in with each other, be a support group, keep your eyes open whether you're a teacher or a friend," she said.

The Hollywood star is a doting mum to six children

Angelina is currently self-isolating with her children in Los Angeles. The star is a doting mum to Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. The children split their time between their mum and dad Brad Pitt, who lives closeby. As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Maddox has returned from South Korea's Younsei University, and is now living back home with his family in LA, meaning that they have been able to spend quality time together. Proud mum Angelina recently opened up about her son's choice of school, telling Dong-a Daily: "I could not be happier about Mad's choice of university. It is of course closed at the moment because of the pandemic. But he's not transferring school." The Maleficent actress continued: "He'll be going back as soon as things settle. He's using this time to focus on his Korean and Russian studies."

The star dropped Maddox off at university in September and was just like every other mum as she tearfully waved goodbye to her son at the start of his new adventure. Angelina spoke to HELLO! just after taking the teenager to his new school, and revealed that now her brood are getting older it has given her a new perspective. She said: "When your children are little you feel more 'mummy'. When they are teenagers you start to remember yourself as a teenager. You see them going to punk clubs and you wonder why you can't go. I'm in this fun moment where I’m rediscovering myself."

