The coronavirus pandemic has affected everyone on a global scale, and Angelina Jolie is currently self-isolating with her children in Los Angeles. While it is a worrying time, there has been one positive from the situation for the Hollywood star, as she has been able to spend quality time with her oldest son Maddox. The 18-year-old has been studying in South Korea at Younsei University, but it's believed he is back living with his mum and siblings now that the school has closed. Speaking about Maddox, Angelina told Dong-a Daily: "I could not be happier about Mad's choice of university. It is of course closed at the moment because of the pandemic. But he's not transferring school."

Angelina Jolie is enjoying spending time with all her children during the coronavirus lockdown

The Girl Interrupted actress continued: "He'll be going back as soon as things settle. He's using this time to focus on his Korean and Russian studies." The star dropped Maddox off to university in September and was just like every other mum as she tearfully waved goodbye to her son at the start of his new adventure. Angelena spoke to HELLO! just after taking the teenager to his new school, and revealed that now her brood are getting older it has given her a new perspective. She said: "When your children are little you feel more 'mummy'. When they are teenagers you start to remember yourself as a teenager. You see them going to punk clubs and you wonder why you can't go. I'm in this fun moment where I’m rediscovering myself."

The doting mum lives in LA with her six children

Angelina is also mum to Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. The children split their time between their famous parents, and no doubt are keeping occupied during the lockdown. Angelina has previously opened up about her children's interests and revealed that they all enjoy learning languages. During an interview on BBC Radio 4's Women's Hour, she said: "All the kids are learning different languages. I asked them what languages they wanted to learn and Shi is learning Khmai, which is a Cambodian language, Pax is focusing on Vietnamese, Mad has taken to German and Russian, Z is speaking French, Vivienne really wanted to learn Arabic, and Knox is learning sign language."

She also added that despite their mum being in the public eye, none of her children had any interest in becoming actors. "None of my kids want to be actors," Angelina revealed. "They are actually very interested in being musicians. I think they like the process of film from the outside. Mad is interested in editing. Pax loves music and deejaying."

