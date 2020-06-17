Reverend Richard Coles has reflected on his grief as he marks the six-month anniversary of the death of his partner. Taking to Twitter, the 58 year-old shared a candid post as he considered the time he has spent without David by his side. "Six months since David died," he told fans. "Someone, kindly, asked me if I'm getting over it. No. It's not that sort of thing. It's more like losing a limb. You adapt, rather than recover. And limp."

MORE: Rev Richard Coles reveals he is being trolled following partner's death

Richard Coles has marked the six-month anniversary of the death of partner David

Richard and David entered into a civil partnership in 2005 and remained together until his passing last year. David was just 42 at the time. Announcing the news of his death on Twitter, devastated Richard shared: "I'm very sorry to say that @RevDavidColes has died. He had been ill for a while. Thanks to the brilliant teams who looked after him at @KettGeneral. Funeral details to follow. 'The Lord shall be thine everlasting light, and the days of thy mourning shall be ended.'"

MORE: Reverend Richard Coles hilariously pranked by his mum on April Fool's Day!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will Mellor Talks About The Death Of His Father On Loose Women

Earlier this year, Richard spoke about how he has dealt with his grief in an interview with the Guardian. He explained: "After David died, there was a woman at the hospital who had been widowed, too. She said, 'You're going to be mad, for a while. People will never be as nice to you again as they are now, so milk it for all you can.'"

MORE: Strictly tragedies: from Emma Weymouth to Sir Bruce Forsyth

David was just 42 at the time of his death

He added: "I've had to subtract David from the future and that has taken all the future with it. It’s a bit blank. I think: ‘What the [expletive] am I going to do? Play the accordion and go to bed at ten past six, I guess.’ Of course, it’s not the end of my life. But it feels like it’s over sometimes."

MORE: Match of the Day 2 presenter Mark Chapman devastated as wife Sara dies aged 44

In David's Twitter bio, he had described himself as "a dilettante potter, designer, gardener & narrow boat enthusiast". He also enjoyed cooking, and often opened up about meals he had cooked up in the kitchen. In his pinned tweet, he wrote: "Had to do the big shop today. @RevRichardColes is out tonight so I thought a simple supper. Fresh oysters with a gin and tonic and I bought myself some flowers too. It’s important to reward yourself once in a while, don’t you think?!"