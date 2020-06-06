Gordon Ramsay shares adorable new photo of son Oscar – and fans can't believe how alike they look! The Hell's Kitchen star shared the photo on Instagram

Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar has to be one of the most adorable celebrity babies out there, and on Saturday, the Hell's Kitchen star sent fans wild by posting a new photo of his one-year-old, and Gordon's followers couldn't believe just how much the little boy looks like his dad.

"Mini Gordon just so cute," one wrote, with another adding: "He's such a mini-you, I love it." A third sweetly noted: "He literally looks like a mini-you," while a fourth follower was quick to point out the similarities between Gordon and Oscar's hair, replying: "Ah, he's got your hair!"

Gordon is spending the lockdown period with his family at their second home in Cornwall, and throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the father-of-five has shared many sweet photos of his youngest child, such as earlier in June, when the famous chef posted a snap of Oscar on his dad's motorbike!

Taking to Instagram, Gordon shared a picture of the tot balancing on the seat with a little help from his dad, who was holding onto him tightly. "Biker Boy thanks for the ride @paulainsw6wrth @oscarjramsay," the star captioned the image.

Needless to say, fans were once again quick to comment on the sweet snapshot, with one writing: "That little face! I just want to squeeze those little cheeks, he's so precious!" while another wrote: "His facial expressions are too funny, so adorable." A third added: "Little boy is going to be a biker when he grows up."

