Catherine Zeta-Jones has opened up about her experience during the coronavirus pandemic and how her family have coped spending so much time together at home. The Chicago actress was taking part in a Q&A on Instagram on Wednesday, when she was asked by a fan about her current lockdown situation. Opening up about what they have been doing, she said: "Playing cards, playing Monopoly, having three meals a day, we haven't killed each other, we've respected each other's space." On what has been a highlight, she added: "Just to have the time to be together and to talk, it's been really great. I've really enjoyed having the whole family together."

VIDEO: Catherine Zeta-Jones' puppy gives a tour of her home in New York

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are enjoying being at home with their children

The Darling Buds of May actress is isolating at her home in Irvington, New York, with husband Michael Douglas and their teenage children, son Dylan, 19, and daughter Carys, 17. The family welcomed a puppy just before the lockdown who they have named Taylor, and they have been having a lot of fun with him. Taylor has featured in many Instagram videos on Catherine's account, including a cute clip of him trying to chase away some deer in the back garden.

The family welcomed a new puppy just before lockdown

The family are lucky to have an incredible home to isolate in, located just 25 miles from Manhattan. The Georgian property features a swimming pool, a fitness room, a wood-panelled library, and a games room, where Catherine and Michael have been spending a lot of time playing pool.

Each room in the house is filled with artwork, and Catherine is very protective of it! Recently, the Hollywood star was filming Carys doing a handstand but gasped from behind the camera when the teenager accidentally knocked a large painting, resulting in it nearly falling off the wall. The star posted the footage on Instagram, alongside the caption: "When you are more concerned about your painting than your daughter's foot. You need to get a life."

While it is an uncertain time for everyone, Catherine and Michael have particularly enjoyed having Dylan at home with them. The teen moved back with his parents from his student halls at Brown University, where he is currently studying. While his parents are pleased to be spending more time with him, the same can't be said for his sister! Last month, Dylan shared footage of himself playing the bass and revealed that his sister was unimpressed with the sound while she was trying to do her homework.

