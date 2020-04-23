Jools Oliver has once again melted hearts after sharing the most precious photo of her youngest child, three-year-old River. Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, the doting mum - who is married to celebrity chef Jamie Oliver - posted a snap of her little boy showing off his wild hairstyle, which appears to be his bed hair. She simply added the bow and arrow and white heart emojis in the caption.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Oliver secretly films his wife Jools

Understandably, the cute photo received a flurry of comments. "So cute, looks like a dandelion," wrote one follower, while another remarked: "A picture of pure and utter cuteness!" A third post read: "Oh my goodness! Yes… absolutely today's feels!!" A fourth person said: "Looks like a future rock star to me." One other fan added: "Bed head hair goals!!"

MORE: Jamie Oliver reveals why wife Jools is driving him mad in sweet post

Earlier this week, River put a smile on everyone's faces amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. His dad Jamie shared a series of adorable pictures with his tiny tot – and their hilarious hairstyles! "Today is a good hair day!!! This might make you smile.... keep swiping threw for a giggle," he wrote alongside the photos, which were shared on Sunday.

The famous family are currently self-isolating at their country home in Essex. And over the past few weeks, both Jamie and Jools have been keeping their fans up-to-date with what they are getting up to, with the TV star encouraging his fans to cook as they self-isolate at home with their kids. Each day, Jamie has also been sharing fun step-by-step cooking recipes with his followers – and Wednesday's offering was Jumbo fish fingers!

MORE: Krispy Kreme's incredible gesture to NHS and key workers amid coronavirus revealed

"Perfect to make ahead and have in the freezer," he wrote in the caption. "Plus this breadcrumbing technique can actually be used with chicken, veg, or even chunks of halloumi or feta cheese! Brilliant." He added: "Try boosting your breadcrumbs by blitzing garlic and fresh or dried herbs like rosemary, oregano or thyme into your crumbs. Chuck in some nuts for extra nutritional benefit, think almonds, cashews or pine nuts. Add a sprinkling of dried red chilli flakes if you like a bit of heat."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.