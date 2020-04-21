Jamie Oliver sure knows how to keep his followers entertained during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown! Taking to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday afternoon, the 44-year-old celebrity chef posted a hilarious video as he secretly filmed his wife, Jools Oliver, dancing to Whitney Houston's hit song So Emotional. But it's her reaction that will you leave laughing as the mum-of-five was completely unware that her famous husband was behind her as she belted out the tune to her youngest son River. The celebrity chef then shared more funny clips as the couple got on with their daily chores - watch the footage below…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Oliver secretly films his wife Jools

Over the past few weeks, the couple have been keeping their fans up-to-date with what they are getting up to, with Jamie encouraging his fans to cook as they self-isolate at home with their kids. Meanwhile, Jamie and Jools, who are doting parents to five children, are due to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary this summer. Let's hope they can celebrate in style post lockdown!

MORE: Jamie Oliver shares the most hilarious hair transformation photos with son River

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.