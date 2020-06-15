Gino D'Acampo has opened up the family photo album to share some unseen snapshots in honour of his son's birthday. The TV chef took to Instagram to mark son Luciano's landmark 18th, posting a series of images, both recent and from Luci's childhood. One sweet picture shows father and son together in the pool, smiling for the camera, and another shows them together with younger brother, Rocco, 15. "Buon Compleanno to my big boy ! @lucidacampo. Have a Fantastico birthday, GD x," Gino captioned the post, with Luci among those to comment, writing, "Thanks Dad xx."

MORE: Gordon Ramsay left shocked as daughter Matilda goes on date with Gino D'Acampo's son

Gino, 43, is a proud father to three children with his wife Jessica. As well as their two boys, the couple share seven-year-old daughter Mia. The star previously opened up about his household in an interview with Woman magazine and admitted that he's the stricter parent. "You can see my wife look at the children, saying with her eyes 'Don't even think about it, he's not going to bend'," he shared, later adding: "My kids are not allowed to be fussy eaters. The problem with fussy children is their stupid parents. I run a family kitchen and in my house we don't have options. I never had options, why should they?"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gino D'Acampo Reveals Stunning Living Room Inside Sardinian Home

MORE: Inside Gino D'Acampo's two beautiful houses in Hertfordshire and Sardinia

Naples-born Gino also gave an insight into family life in an interview with Hertfordshire Life, revealing that while he loves to cook, his wife also treats them to a special Sunday meal. "On a Sunday, Jessie will cook for all of us, and we all really look forward to it," he said, adding: "I much prefer them to flashy showbiz bashes. I'd much prefer to be at home with my family than go out." Of his home, Gino shared: "We have a big garden; there's a swimming pool, and we keep chickens. I love them. I love getting up in the morning and collecting the eggs."