Penny Lancaster poses with lookalike son Alastair and his girlfriend Eloise in adorable photos

Penny Lancaster has touched down in Ireland, where she's been enjoying some quality time with her oldest son, Alastair Stewart, and his girlfriend, Eloise Darlington. Taking to Instagram on Saturday night, the mum-of-two shared snaps from their dinner date at House Dublin.

© Instagram Penny Lancaster enjoyed a night out with her son Alastair Stewart at House Dublin

Cuddled up to her son in one snap, Penny, 53, exuded elegance in a beige bodycon dress, while Alastair, 18, put on a dapper display in a pale brown suit. Absent from the photos was Penny's husband of 17 years, Rod Stewart, who is currently in Dublin to play at Royal Hospital Kilmainham on Sunday 26 May.

© Instagram Penny and Alastair were joined by his girlfriend Eloise

It's been a busy week for Penny, who also shares Aiden, 13, with the Maggie May singer. Catching up with HELLO! at The Prince's Trust Awards on Tuesday, the model revealed how she champions her sons in everyday life.

© Instagram Penny shares her sons – Alastair, 18, and Aiden, 13 – with her husband Rod Stewart

"I'm always trying to instil confidence in them because no matter what we always face bumps in the road, don't we? And there are these hang-ups and anxieties," explained Penny.

"At the end of the day, if you can just be true to yourself and try and exert that confidence with a smile on your face it can help you get through things."

A long-time supporter and ambassador of The Prince's Trust, Penny has collaborated with King Charles on a number of occasions. "Well, it's an incredible experience because he's always been interested in people and communities," she told HELLO!

What better charity than The Prince's Trust to really show that in its full glory, looking after young people because they are the future after all? It's giving those children and young people who haven't had the best start in life a second chance."

© James Veysey/Shutterstock Penny attended The Prince's Trust Awards on Tuesday

Following her appearance at the awards ceremony on Tuesday, Penny also attended a special reception Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, held in honour of the winners.

Posting a photo from the festivities, she wrote: "Proud to have been an ambassador for 20 years and to celebrate the @princestrust 20th awards and very honoured to be invited to celebrate all that's good in the work that the trust provides young people and those that represent the charity and give back to society.

"Today, Prince's Trust Award winners and Celebrity Ambassadors attended a special reception with our President and Founder, His Majesty The King, at Buckingham Palace to celebrate their achievements," she continued.

"The Awards honour the successes of those who have been helped by The Trust, and those who support them, in the UK and around the world. We're so proud of everything our young people and volunteers have achieved."