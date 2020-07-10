Marvin Humes leaves fans heartbroken after announcing sad news The JLS star and Rochelle are expecting their third child later this year

Marvin Humes released a statement on Friday morning announcing the postponement of JLS's tour, leaving fans heartbroken.

Taking to Instagram, the father-of-two wrote: "Hey guys, with regret we've had to make the decision to reschedule our JLS Beat Again tour to June 2021 as ensuring the safety of our incredible fans, crew and venue staff is our main priority.

JLS have been forced to postpone their 2020 tour because of the pandemic

"Our reunion tour is such a monumental moment for us as a band that we want to make sure we are able to give the best show possible. Given the amount of time and preparation it takes to produce an event of such scale we’ve had to postpone to a time that permits us to do so."

He added: "We can't wait to see you all next year and thank you for your patience and endless support. It's all love x."

The tour was meant to start in November and carry on until late December.

Fans were quick to react to the news, with one commenting: "Heartbroken but I guess safety comes first, see u next year."

Marvin and Rochelle are expecting their first son later this year

A second remarked: "GUTTED beyond belief we have to wait till next year now," whilst a third wrote: "Damn you coronavirus, knew this was gonna happen but it's for the best so what can we do."

With the tour now postponed, Marvin will no doubt enjoy the extra time with Rochelle and their baby boy, who is due in October.

The couple have been busy preparing for his arrival and earlier this week, the duo headed out to get a little glimpse of him at a 4D scan.

On their car journey back home Marvin and Rochelle revealed who their unborn son looks like.

WATCH as Rochelle reveals her concerns for baby boy following 4D scan

Taking to Instagram stories, Rochelle told her fans: "So we just went to have a little look at our baby boy, and it's crazy because we did the whole 4D thing, which I'd forgotten how good they are."

Marvin, who was driving, jokingly added: "He is the spitting image of his dad."

Disagreeing, the mum-to-be quickly clarified: "No, he is actually not, not so far, he actually really looks like Valle, from here [nose down]. It was like looking at Valle, which is crazy!"

"Yeah he does," agreed Marvin.