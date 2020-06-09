Just days after announcing the arrival of his second son, Aston Merrygold has melted hearts after sharing a sweet video of his eldest child Grayson bonding with his new baby brother Macaulay. The video itself, which was originally posted on Aston's fiancée Sarah Lou Richards' page, sees two-year-old Grayson keeping the newborn entertained during a low-key outing.

Over the weekend, the JLS star confirmed that he and Sarah welcomed their second child on Friday. Sharing the news on Instagram, the couple wrote: "Welcome to the world baby boy. Macaulay Shay Merrygold. 12:52pm 5/6/2020." Clearly on cloud nine, the doting dad later posted their first family photo on Monday, claiming his "life was complete". In the caption, he said: "I thought life was complete on January 30th 2018… but June 5th 2020 three just became a perfect four!"

Aston and Sarah Lou with their eldest son

Last year, 32-year-old Aston talked about expanding his family during an interview with the Belfast Telegraph. He said: "We'd love more children but probably not for a couple of years, because we definitely want to enjoy our time as new parents. We're using Clearblue's Connected Ovulation Test System to help us monitor Sarah's fertility, so we can plan the timing of our next child."

"We're trying to learn everything we can so we're more experienced about the stages next time around," he added. "Parenting was scary in those first few months but now we're really enjoying the ride. We're totally a team, so when Sarah's working I have Grayson and vice versa. Having another baby would be a massive change for Grayson and for us, and we'd like him to be an age when he can understand a little more about what's going on so it's a really positive experience for him."

