James Middleton captures three generations together in new family photo

James Middleton recently welcomed a new puppy, Nala Middleton, to his ever expanding pack and on Friday, the Duchess of Cambridge's brother shared their "first family photo," much to the delight of his fans.

"First family photo. It took a while, but Nala got the hang of it (see next photo!) but it was a special moment capturing three generations together happy & healthy #happyweekendeveryone," he captioned the snap, which saw his six gorgeous dogs nicely posing for him.

The picture was taken on the grounds of Carole and Michael Middleton's Bucklebury home, where he and his fianceé Alizee Thevenet have been self-isolating since March.

James first introduced Nala to his followers at the end of May, writing: "Introducing Nala Middleton. She is daughter of Zulu & granddaughter of Ella. I cannot wait to share many adventures with her and the rest of the pack. (Ps more very exciting news to share soon).

James shared the most adorable "family photo"

The 33-year-old entrepreneur is already the proud owner of spaniels Ella, Inca, Luna, Zulu and golden retriever Mabel, who regularly feature on his social media account. He has even credited Ella with helping him find love after she bounded over to his now fiancée Alizee Thevenet at London's South Kensington Club in 2018.

A few days after announcing Nala's arrival, Kate's brother revealed that his dog Luna had welcomed six puppies. "6 little friends for Nala to play with. A week ago Luna had three little pups at 5am, but we had to rush to the vets for an emergency c-section where another four pups were delivered. Sadly one didn’t make it but there are six healthy little pups suckling away happy as can be. They all have lovely homes waiting for them and I will be donating all the money from the sale of the pups to @petsastherapy_uk."