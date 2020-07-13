Rachel Riley has confirmed she has returned to work! Filming for Countdown officially began last week after the presenter revealed she was back in the Salford-based studio to film new episodes.

Taking to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, the 34-year-old - who recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary with husband Pasha Kovalev - shared a series of photos including one of her planting a kiss on baby Maven's cheek. "Post Countdown kiss attack," she gushed.

Earlier this month, the celebrity mathematician announced that she would be reuniting with Nick Hewer very soon. She also explained how her six-month-old tot would be accompanying her during filming as she has to travel to Manchester.

However, Rachel also confirmed that there will be no live audience. "We're not going to have an audience unfortunately," she explained during a chat with JLGB. "But for Countdown it's probably less important than compared to a comedy show. We film 15 shows in three days so we would need at least 17 contestants I think it is."

The doting mum shared this new snap with baby Maven

Explaining how their filming guidelines will have to change due to social distancing, the TV star explained: "We can't have people travelling across the UK, so we're going to have to find more local people and navigate it more differently with hair and makeup. We'll make it work, we all really want to get back to work so hopefully Countdown will be back on soon – got my husband at home!"

Countdown has resumed filming

Time in lockdown has been precious for Strictly couple Rachel and Pasha as they were able to spend some quality moments with their baby girl. Shortly after her birth in December, the new mum returned to work to film a few new episodes following her pregnancy.

"I did five days of filming since I had the baby, I was ready to get back and was looking for a childminder and then it all happened," she admitted. "So now I've been at home, looking after the baby so it will be strange. It will be like the end of a maternity leave but she will be upstairs waiting for me. Between shows, I will go and feed her and play, find a new normal."

