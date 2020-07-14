Rachel Riley was among the many football fans who expressed their regret following the announcement that veteran broadcaster Clive Tyldesley is ending his role as ITV's main football commentator.

Replying to Clive's video message on Twitter, Rachel wrote: "I was lucky enough to work with Clive on Soccer Aid and you couldn't meet a nicer man. You wouldn't believe the amount of prep, and post analysis he does for every single game he works on, especially after so many years. Sorry to hear this Clive."

WATCH: Clive Tyldesley 'angry' and 'upset' to be demoted from football job

The Countdown star, who is a big Manchester United fan and used to present Friday Night Football, also linked out to a piece written by Clive about how he works as a commentator.

Fans were quick to agree with Rachel and expressed their sadness and incomprehension, with one writing: "Baffling. He's the best!" Another posted, "Sad news, I've always liked him as a commentator. All the best to him," while a third remarked: "Very strange that there is no explanation as to why he has lost his job."

Rachel is a big Manchester United football fan

In his footage, Clive, who was told the news three weeks ago, made it very clear that it was not his decision to step down. "I haven't got my head around it," he said. "To be clear, this is ITV's decision not mine, and I'm upset, annoyed, baffled."

"I love this job and it's gone. Why? I do not know," Clive added, going on to confirm that he does not have any health issues after being asked if he had by one producer he's currently working with. "No, I have got no health issues."

Her daughter Maven looks like she'll grow up to be a fan too!

The 65-year-old also clarified that he hasn't "done" anything to merit the demotion. "I've done nothing wrong," said Clive, who will continue to commentate on the ITV Sport team. "But let me make it quite clear. I have not stepped down, I have been moved, moved aside. I've not even thought about winding down to retirement or anything like that."

Earlier on Tuesday, ITV released a statement confirming: "After 22 years voicing the biggest matches in the game, Clive Tyldesley will no longer hold the role of ITV's main football commentator from the start of next season. Clive will remain part of the ITV Sport set up, continuing to commentate with the team, particularly at major tournaments." Sam Matterface will take on the role of lead commentator from the start of the new season.

