Nicole Kidman tends to keep her personal life out of the spotlight, but she delighted fans on Sunday by sharing a lovely family photo on her Instagram account. In the picture, The Undoing star was posing with her mum, Janelle. and her younger sister, Antonia, who look incredibly alike. The image was uploaded to mark International Women's Day, and The Others actress paid a lovely tribute to the special women in her life. She wrote: "We can always use more opportunities to celebrate the deeply special women in our lives. Thinking of my beautiful mumma and sister @AntoniaKidman today for International Women's Day." The photo went down a treat with Nicole's famous friends, with Isla Fisher commenting: "Aww, amazing," while Charlize Theron wrote: "Love, love, love." Reese Witherspoon, meanwhile, responded with a series of love heart emojis.

Nicole Kidman and her mum Janelle and sister Antonia

The Big Little Lies actress grew up in Melbourne, Australia, with her mum, sister and dad Anthony Kidman – a psychologist. Tragically, Anthony passed away in 2014 at the age of 75 after suffering a heart attack. During her childhood, Nicole showed an interest in performing from a young age. The star admitted that she was shy as a child and had a stutter, but had been inspired to become an actress after watching The Wizard of Oz.

The Undoing star's dad Anthony sadly passed away in 2014

Nicole made her film debut in 1983 at the age of 16, starring in a remake of Bush Christmas. However, the year later Nicole's mum was diagnosed with breast cancer, and so she temporarily took a break from acting to help nurse Janelle back to full health. Nicole has previously spoken of her pain watching her mum fight off the illness, telling ITN news: "My mother had breast cancer and it was quite advanced breast cancer. She had chemotherapy and radio and is a survivor now. I want that to be heard."

The actress leads a busy life, but makes sure that she sees her beloved mum and sister as much as she can. Nicole splits her time between the US, Australia and the UK, with her husband Keith Urban and their two daughters, Sunday, 11, and Faith, nine. She also has two grown-up children, Isabella, 26, and Connor, 24, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise. Nicole previously admitted that she is quite strict with her younger daughters about certain things such as technology, in a bid for them to enjoy their childhoods for as long as possible. She told Vanity Fair: "They don't have a phone and I don't allow them to have an Instagram. I try to keep some sort of boundaries."

