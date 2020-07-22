Brendan Cole and wife Zoe look smitten as ever in new romantic selfie The Strictly star married Zoe back in 2010

They recently celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary during lockdown, and the love between former Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole and his wife Zoe is still very clear!

The couple, who met at a party 12 years ago and married in 2010, appeared smitten as ever as they posed for a romantic selfie during a boat ride in Mallorca.

"Sunny days with my love and the sea. #mallorcalife #summerstyle," gushed the mum-of-two alongside the snap, which she shared on her Instagram page.

The sweet photo comes shortly after the pair opened up about their marriage when they marked their tenth wedding anniversary in June. In an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine, Brendan confessed: "It hasn't always been so harmonious, though. We have our disagreements, but know where to draw the line. We love and respect each other."

The problem, Zoe said, is that they're both "stubborn Taureans". "When we're at loggerheads neither of us will back down," she laughed. "I'm quite laid-back but as anyone who has watched Brendan on TV will know, he can be pretty fiery." It seems that their children, two-year-old Dante and seven-year-old Aurelia, take after their dad.

Zoe shared this sweet selfie with the Strictly star

"They're very high energy and full on," smiled Zoe. "Dante is a ball of craziness and tries to push the boundaries, which is a Brendan trait. It can be quite exhausting."

Of their relationship, Brendan continued: "Keeping the romance alive is not about grand gestures. It's little tokens of affection – such as leaving notes on each other's pillow or looking after the children so that the other one can take time out – that count.

"It's hard being romantic as a parent, though. When you have children, you don't always get to connect. That's why it's important to make time for date nights. I love walking around holding Zoe's hand and we still have so much to talk about. Last week we sat on the waterfront and chatted non-stop for hours."