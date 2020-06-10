Alison Hammond is mourning the death of her father, who has passed away in Jamaica. The This Morning star took to Instagram on Wednesday with a photo of her dad, who bore a striking resemblance to his famous daughter. In a heartbreaking caption, Alison wrote: "This is my real Dad Clifford Hammond who passed away last week in Jamaica. I'm saddened that I won't be able to make his funeral and saddened that he want part of my life as much as I would have liked but I still have a sense of loss and emptiness. Sleep well Daddy, love leaves a memory no one can steal. RIP."

Alison Hammond has announced the death of her father, Clifford

The star was inundated with messages of support from her fans and famous friends. "Sad to hear that darling… sending you love & a huge hug," co-star Ruth Langsford wrote. Holly Willoughby added: "Alison… sending you so much love, while Peter Andre shared: "All our love."

The TV star's mum passed away in February

The tragic news comes just four months after the death of Alison's beloved mother, Maria. Taking to social media on Valentine's Day she wrote: "Today I dedicate Valentine's Day to my beautiful, wonderful mother Maria who passed away from liver and lung cancer. Yesterday my family and I celebrated her amazing life and laid her to rest in a beautiful ceremony she would have been proud of. Thank you mummy for giving me the strength to move forward in the knowledge that your ok and with God in Heaven now. I will always remember you and try and make you proud. I love you mum."

Alison, 45, is herself a mother, to 15-year-old Aiden. In the past, the TV star has tended to keep her son out of the spotlight, but during an appearance on This Morning, she spoke about life in lockdown with Aiden. "I am being really positive throughout this," she shared. "What's lovely about it is that everybody's doing it, we're not doing it on our own and I'm just taking comfort in that really, and also the fact that I’m bonding more with my son. We go on bike rides now, we never did that before, so there are some really great things that are coming out of this."