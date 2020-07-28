Gwen Stefani's boyfriend Blake Shelton reveals worries over influencing star's three sons

Gwen Stefani's boyfriend Blake Shelton has become an important part of her three sons' lives, and the No Doubt singer even paid tribute to him on Father's Day. And while Blake adores nothing more than spending time with Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, he does worry about the responsibilities of influencing them. Chatting to Today show hosts Carson Daly and Hoda Kotb, he opened up about how the lockdown has made him realise how much influence he has over the boys. "That's a scary moment for me because it's one thing for me to be with the kids all the time and be their buddy," he said.

Blake Shelton opened up about his role influencing Gwen Stefani's three sons

"But you do have to consider after a while that they start to listen to things that you say and there's a lot of responsibility that comes with that."

Blake also opened up about how the lockdown has allowed him to do things at home that he hasn't been able to do in a long time due to his busy schedule.

"We grew a garden, grew several acres of sweet corn," he said of life at his Oklahoma ranch, where he stayed with Gwen and the children for the majority of the time.

Blake has a close relationship with Gwen's children

The country singer also opened up about "having a blast" during quarantine with Gwen while talking on SiriusXM's The Storme Warren Show on The Highway channel last week.

He said: "You wake up and look at the news and you're starting to realise that this quarantine is not working out too well for a lot of people who are finding out they didn't, they don't like being around each other as much as they thought they did, which is terrible.

"She [Gwen] and I have experienced the opposite, you know, and we've been having a blast. And I think its because, we've literally, since our early, early twenties, both of us, kind of been, you know… our careers around.

"And obviously, none of us like these circumstances, but I'd be lying if I said that I'm not having a blast being stuck at home for this long because I've just never gotten to do it before you know, since I've owned a home, I've never been able to be there more than two weeks max at a time.

"So, this has been an eye-opener. I told my manager, I said 'man you might have a hard time getting me to go back on the road again actually'."

