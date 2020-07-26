Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's children are growing up fast! On Saturday, doting dad Gavin took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of himself with youngest son Apollo, six, driving in the car on their way to a picnic. The Bush frontman posted the picture in response to a fan who had asked him if he had any plans for the day. "Waiting for @fatsalsdeli for picnic and tennis with the boy," he wrote. Gavin is also father to Kingston, 14, and Zuma, 11, who split their time between their dad and mum. Gavin resides in LA, while Gwen and boyfriend Blake Shelton split their time between there and Oklahoma.

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's youngest son Apollo enjoyed a day out with his dad

Over the past few months, the boys have spent a lot of time with their mum and Blake, on the country singer's ranch. It is believed that they are now back in LA, having been spotted in the city at the beginning of the month.

Gavin had his sons staying with him at the beginning of the lockdown before they went to Oklahoma, and the doting dad opened up about missing them back in April.

Talking to Trunk Nation, he said: "I did the first two weeks with them, then they went to Oklahoma. They're on a 10,000 acre ranch. It's okay for now and that is a real big dilemma for parents with split custody. You're more mindful of like, I know who's around me – no one. And I know who's bringing me the corona – no one is.

Gavin is a doting dad to sons Apollo, Zuma and Kingston, and daughter Daisy Lowe

"But you send your kids out to someone else and they come back to you, and now you're prone to whoever they're with. It's a tricky one for all divorced parents." He added: "I miss them and they should be back. I haven't had them for ten days, 11 days and that's a long time. Normally I have them every five days. At first it was like, cool, you can be super selfish, play that guitar more. But now, I'm like, I kind of prefer it when they're around, actually."

The doting dad also opened up recently about middle son Zuma, praising him for being brave after breaking both his arms within six weeks of each other during lockdown.

Appearing on Haute TV's YouTube channel, he said of his pre-teen: "He's all fixed up. He's so brave and he's so strong. Even the doctor saw him and was like 'what's going on Zuma!' He's a really tough kid. And I am terrified if any of the other kids have to go through what he went through as he is by far the toughest."

