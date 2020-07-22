Gwen Stefani delights fans following Blake Shelton news: 'I can't believe my luck' The celebrity couple met on The Voice in 2014 and began dating the following year

Gwen Stefani has shared a heartfelt post to boyfriend Blake Shelton, following the announcement of their collaboration on the country singer's new song, Happy Anywhere. Taking to Instagram, the No Doubt singer reposted Blake's original message revealing details of the song, along with the words: "Yes please @blakeshelton so excited and grateful about this song! Thank you – can't believe my luck g x." Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "You two are epic together! I'm so happy and excited, can't wait," while another wrote: "We're so excited for this!" A third added: "Can't wait to hear it! You both have amazing songs!"

MORE: Kim Kardashian opens up about Kanye West's bipolar for first time in heartbreaking new post

Gwen Stefani shared her delight at collaborating with boyfriend Blake Shelton

Happy Anywhere will be released on Friday, and marks the second time the couple have teamed up. In December, they joined together to sing Nobody But You. In June, Gwen and Blake announced the release of a live performance video of the song.

The footage features clips from the couple singing the song during Blake's concerts during his Friends and Heroes tour earlier in the year before lockdown took place.

READ: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton make announcement fans have been waiting for

Gwen and Blake met on The Voice and started dating in 2015

The celebrity couple met on the set of The Voice in 2014 and started dating after their respective marriages both ended in 2015. Blake was previously married to Miranda Lambert, while Gwen was married to Gavin Rossdale. The former couple share three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, who also have a close relationship with Blake.

The celebrity couple have been isolating in Oklahoma with Gwen's three sons

During a previous appearance on the TODAY show, Gwen opened up about just how much Blake helps out with her sons while chatting to host Hoda Kotb. When asked if she thought he would make a good father, she replied: "He is a good dad, actually. He's been helping me out a lot, so I literally get to the point where I'm like, 'You gotta get home, I need help.' So it's hard. I got three boys."

READ: Inside Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Oklahoma home

What's more, Gwen paid tribute to Blake on Father's Day, to show just how much he means to her and her children. The Voice star shared several photos from over the years of her boyfriend with each of her sons, taken both at home and out doing activities such as fishing, and wrote: "Happy father’s day @blakeshelton thank u for helping me raise these boys!! #weloveyou! G,K, Z, A gx" [sic].

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.