Jennifer Lopez and daughter Emme have special reason to celebrate J-Lo shares twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez has had plenty to celebrate over the past few days, including her and fiancé Alex Rodriguez's birthdays over the weekend. And on Tuesday, the Jenny from the Block hitmaker had something else to get excited about, as it was announced that the Super Bowl LIV Halftime: Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, had received four Emmy nominations, including recognition for Outstanding Variety Special (Live). What's more, J-Lo's daughter Emme played a special role in the performance, as she got up on stage with her famous mum to sing a rendition of her hit single, Let's Get Loud, which received rave reviews from fans.

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez celebrates Emmy nominations in the best way

J-Lo shared her delight as her Super Bowl Halftime Show received four Emmy nominations

The Hustlers star shared the happy news on Instagram, alongside a collage of photos from the performance, which included one of Emme singing. She wrote: "Thank You! Emmys."

She also posted a clip of her dancing on top of the Empire State Building on stage, alongside the caption: "Me after hearing about our Emmy noms!"

J-Lo was joined on stage by daughter Emme

Following Emme's show-stopping performance at the halftime show, many were left wondering whether the pre-teen would launch a singing career of her own.

Jennifer set the record straight on the rumours soon afterwards, revealing that she had no plans to put Emme in the spotlight just yet.

Talking to Extra TV, the singer explained: "For us, it's not about putting her out in the spotlight, it's about doing things together that bond us. I don't put her in everything, she's not going to work professionally – a lot of people are asking me that. It's something that we connect on, is singing."

Emme is following in her famous mum's footsteps

She continued: "I ask her to do these things and if she wants to she can, and if she doesn’t want to that's fine with me too.

"But I just think there was a message there that we could put out into the world, that women being empowered and raising their voices and getting loud and speaking up for themselves.

"And that's something that I want to pass onto my daughter. She floors me every time, she's an angel."

Emme's entire family were incredibly proud of her, with both Jennifer's sister Lynda Lopez and her dad Marc Anthony paying sweet tributes to her on Instagram after watching the performance.

