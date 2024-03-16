Alex Jones looks so loved-up with rarely-seen husband during romantic getaway

Alex Jones has just not rested! Fresh off her appearance for Comic Relief, the TV presenter took to her Instagram Stories to reveal to her followers that she and her husband Charlie Thomson had jetted off to Copenhagen.

The mum-of-three shared photos from their romantic getaway, including a beautiful picture of the pair all cuddled up underneath the March sun. In a separate post, Alex revealed her beautiful outfit for the trip, which came ahead of her 47th birthday on Monday.

The One Show presenter looked phenomenal in a pair of skinny jeans alongside a blue coat and a gorgeous green top. "24 hours in Copenhagen, let's go," she enthused in the caption.

Alex went on to share several photos of her trips as she explored the city with her beloved, including their lunch which consisted of slices of avocado. Noticeably absent from the snaps were the three children she shares with her husband, who likely stayed at home.

© Instagram Alex and Charlie headed off for a pre-birthday trip

The 46-year-old had melted hearts earlier in the week, when she shared a photo of Charlie playing with their young daughter, Annie, two.

In the adorable image, the dad-of-three held still as Annie, who looked the picture of concentration, applied what appeared to be pink lip pencil to his cheeks and beard. The little girl was dressed in blue and also had bright pink smears across her cheeks.

© Instagram Alex enjoyed her time in the Danish capital

"In the meantime, there's another makeup tutorial going on in the bedroom! [groaning emoji]," the TV presenter captioned the image, referring to her previous Story, which showed her using a face mask as part of her own beautification routine.

Speaking about raising a young family while in her 40s, Alex revealed on the Mid-Point podcast: "I think you adapt, as human beings we adapt very well to the situations we find ourselves in and this is the situation we find ourselves in, I wouldn't change it for the world.

© Instagram The presenter is a doting mum to three children

"I mean, of course, it's hard work. Everybody who's raised a child or four children or however many knows it's hard. But actually, you get so much from it in terms of what they give back, the clarity it gives you. The energy that you have to find on a daily basis. I mean, I feel like having the three of them makes me a way better person now than I was a decade ago."

