GMA's George Stephanopoulos is so 'proud' of wife Ali Wentworth ahead of incredible new Netflix project

Good Morning America was a family affair on Wednesday April 24 as George Stephanopoulos revealed how proud he is of his wife Ali Wentworth, as she appears in Jerry Seinfeld's new film Unfrosted.

Jerry – a long time family friend of George and Ali's - appeared on the morning show to promote his new Netflix film, which follows the 1963 race between sworn cereal rivals, Kellogg's and Post, to create what would become the Pop Tart. In the film, Ali has a scene-stealing moment as she slices bananas on to an open grave, and the GMA anchors couldn't help but fall apart laughing as Jerry shared just how "hysterical" Ali is in the movie.

"Ali has the biggest laugh in the movie, because we have a scene where someone loses their life in a tragic pop tart accident, and because of the heroism he was buried with full cereal honors – which means we put milk and cereal in the grave – and Ali comes up and slices bananas," laughed Jerry. See the clip below:

When asked about working with Ali, Jerry continued: "She's great. That day we got rained out the whole morning, and we had to fly through the afternoon, and I said, 'Ali we're only going to get two shots at this, you have to fall apart slicing bananas on the cereal and milk in the grave.. And she nailed it on the first take."

"Proud of my wife!" quipped George.

George Stephanopoulos with his wife Ali Wentworth

In late 2023 George and Ali, and their two daughters Harper, 18, and Elliott, 21, joined Jerry and his wife Jessica, as well as their children Julian and Sascha, on the trip of a lifetime in Tokyo, Japan.

Ali took to Instagram to post a series of snapshots of their time in the country, including a group shot of the family and their friends sitting on the floor against a floral backdrop inside art collective teamLab, and another of George and Ali with their oldest daughter Elliott, posing in front of a light display.

The trip came after the first three months of Ali and George becoming empty nesters, and Ali, 58, shared a photo of herself with George, who held a bottle of champagne that was ready to be popped, just ahead of their family reunion.

George and Ali with daughter Elliott

"Getting ready for our college girls to come home for the holidays. Need to squeeze and kiss them!" the mom-of-two penned.

When Harper moved to Nashville in the fall, George opened up about the transition during a back to school segment on Good Morning America.

"Ali and I met and got married within nine months, and had a baby nine months later, so we've never known a house without kids really," he shared.

© Instagram George and Ali's NYC apartment is a beautiful family home

Ali, meanwhile, posted a number of photos of herself and George walking away from Harper's dorm on the college campus, hand in hand, and told followers that she was not "ready" to say goodbye to her daughter.

"I know our daughter will thrive. But man, it's brutal on the parents. If you feel inclined – please send me baked goods. I'll be under my covers," she joked.